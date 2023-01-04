LG introduces a 97-inch OLED TV M3 that comes with Zero Connect Technology at CES 2023

At the CES 2023, LG introduced a new LG SIGNATURE OLED M model named M3 that comes with Zero Connect technology and better audio and video transmission. The company declares M3 to be the first consumer TV comprised of Zero Connect between the TV Screen and an Audio-Visual box. LG’s 4K OLED technology also received CES 2023 Innovation Awards in the categories: Embedded Technologies and Video Display.

In a press release, LG commended the OLED TV M3 on its ability to provide audio and video transmission up to a maximum of 4K 120Hz. The M3 comes with a self-lit OLED screen and has a sleek finish due to its One Wall Design. It also has an integrated bracket enabling it to fit in well against the wall.

The OLED TV M3 comes with a Zero Connect box that can be placed separately at a distance from the TV. The box replaces the need for input ports to connect devices and provides a wireless solution to the consumer. Moreover, the box has several ports for HDMI devices like gaming consoles and cable set-top boxes and lets users connect compatible audio devices and soundbars wirelessly.

The Zero Connect technology comes with voice-recognition capabilities providing access to M3 and its attached devices with voice commands. Users also have the option to rotate and adjust the box’s antenna to maximize signal strength.

Furthermore, LG introduced an algorithm in M3 that reduces transmission errors by detecting changes in the environment around it and switches to a suitable and more optimal transmission path. It describes the algorithm by stating:

“To ensure the seamless transfer of data from the box to the TV, the company developed an algorithm that instantly identifies the optimal transmission path. The algorithm also helps to minimize transmission errors or disruptions as it can recognize changes in the immediate environment – such as people or pets moving around the room – and switch paths accordingly.”

The LG 4K OLED TV with its Zero Connect box is on display at the company’s booth at CES 2023 till 8th January.