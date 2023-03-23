Microsoft exec says Google's Bard is "pretty far behind" compared to Bing Chat

Google finally launched its Bard chatbot in a public preview earlier this week. However, Microsoft's Bing Chat has been available for public testing for several weeks. So how does Microsoft feel about this new competition?

Early this morning, Mikhail Parakhin, the company's head of Advertising and Web Services, was asked a question on Twitter by a user about his thoughts on Bard and if he agreed with others that they were "stunned at how low its performance is compared to Bing AI?"

Parakhin replied that in his view Google is "pretty far behind" compared to Bing Chat. He did say that it was "impressive how much they were able to achieve given the low amount of compute they had"

They are pretty far behind, but it is impressive how much they were able to achieve given the low amount of compute they had and the fact that in core ML algorithms they are trailing the SOTA by, maybe, 6 months. Being "little folks", we learned to never underestimate Google. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 23, 2023

One thing that Bard does have over Bing Chat is that it appears to not have any daily or per turn chat limits, at least for now. Microsoft put turn limits on Bing Chat soon after it launched, and it currently has 150 chat turn limits per day, and up to 15 chat turns per session.