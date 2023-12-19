Microsoft Flight Simulator drops the free European Cities I update and Cessna T207A plane

The development team behind the revived Microsoft Flight Simulator has just dropped its final free content update for 2023. This time, the update will increase the graphical detail of five cities in Europe.

The sim game's official website has the details on the European Cities 1 update:

Microsoft and its partners at Bing Maps and Vexcel produced five five exemplary urban regions throughout Europe for this update: The Hague (Netherlands), Brussels (Belgium), Košice (Slovakia), Zagreb (Croatia), and Cádiz (Spain). Each was produced in the highest visual fidelity using the latest geographic information and TIN (triangulated irregular network) surface modeling.

This is the fifth city update that the Microsoft Flight Simulator team has released for the game since it launched. It's now available for free for sim pilots people who have version 1.34.16.0 and above.

In addition, the sim has added a new plane to the in-game Marketplace. It's the Cessna T207A Turbo Stationair single-engine plane, and it may be one of history's most recognizable small planes. Microsoft says:

It is a turbocharged variant of the model 207, a proven utility aircraft known for its exceptional short field performance and bush flying capabilities. The T207A Turbo Stationair, which seats up to eight including pilot(s), earned the status of legend due to its turbo-charged power and ability to deftly handle even the toughest unimproved airstrips.

The Cessna is now available in the in-game Marketplace for $14.99. The plane comes in three variants: standard, cargo / freighter, and skydiving. Each version has several liveries to choose from as well.

While the game will continue to get new free and paid updates in the next year, the team is also working on Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which was first announced in June. This stand-alone sequel will not only have improved graphics and flight physical but will also introduce a number of different flight professions, each with their own missions and challenges. There's no release date yet. for the game.