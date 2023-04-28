Microsoft signs another 10-year cloud gaming deal, this time with Europe-based Nware

Microsoft had been signing deals left and right to offer up its games to third-party cloud gaming solutions as it attempted to appease regulators regarding the Activision Blizzard deal. While the UK Competition and Markets Authority rejected the $69 billion deal earlier this week over cloud gaming concerns, Microsoft is continuing its push for new cloud partnerships.

Microsoft President Brad Smith today announced that a 10-year deal has been signed with Nware, a European cloud gaming platform. The deal has Nware customers gaining access to PC games developed by Xbox studios as well as Activision Blizzard games if the acquisition still manages to go through following appeals.

"While it's still early for the emerging cloud segment in gaming, this new partnership combined with our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud game streaming services than they are today," said Smith in a statement.

We are full speed ahead in our mission to bring players more ways to play their favorite games. https://t.co/QIQMHXNHMP — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 28, 2023

The recent commitments Smith mentions include 10-year deals with Nvidia, Boosteroid, EE, and Ubitus. It has also been confirmed that these agreements will still be honored even if the acquisition ultimate falls through.