Microsoft Store App Awards 2023 community voting is now open

In March 2023, Microsoft opened nominations for Microsoft Store App Awards 2023, allowing users and developers to suggest great Windows 10 and 11 apps that follow the best practices, provide a great user experience, have delightful interfaces, and more. Now it is time for you to vote!

Microsoft has launched a dedicated form where users can submit their votes in five categories. Each category features several applications offered during the nomination period. Here they are:

1. Productivity

These apps are designed to help you stay focused and get things done. They can include to-do lists, note-taking apps, time-management tools, and much more. Which one of these apps do you rely on the most to help you stay productive?

2. Audio & Video

These apps are designed to help you manage your audio and video content, whether you're creating it yourself or simply organizing media files that you've downloaded or purchased. This can include media players, libraries, file converters, and much more. Which one of these apps do you find the most helpful for managing your audio and video files?

3. Creativity

These apps are designed to help you unleash your creativity and bring your ideas to life. They can include graphic design tools, modeling software, animation programs, and much more. Which one of these apps do you find the most helpful in expressing your creative ideas?

4. Personalization

These apps are designed to help you personalize and customize your PC to better suit your needs. This can include changing the appearance and behavior of the UI, enabling more features, creating custom hotkeys and shortcuts, and much more. Which app do you use the most to make your PC feel truly yours?

5. Utilities & Tools

These apps are designed to make your life easier by performing a variety of tasks that you may need on a daily basis. This can include managing your PC, simplifying tasks of a workflow, and much more. Which one of these tools do you find the most helpful?

If you want to participate in the voting and help recognize and promote your favorite apps, head to aka.ms/StoreAppAwardsVote. Microsoft will announce the winners later this month.