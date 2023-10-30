Microsoft to end Windows Insider MVP program on December 31, 2023

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to The Register and Windows Latest its plans to discontinue the Windows Insider MVP (MVP stands for Most Valuable Professional) on December 31, 2023. A word about possible program termination started circling earlier this month, and now we have a confirmation from Microsoft:

In an effort to consolidate MVP-style programs across Microsoft, we have decided to retire the Windows Insider MVP Program effective December 31, 2023. All our existing Windows Insider MVPs will be nominated to participate in the Microsoft MVP Program which has similar benefits and opportunities to continue networking with us and interacting with many other Microsoft MVPs globally.

For those unfamiliar, Microsoft has multiple MVP programs that recognize "technology experts and community leaders" who are passionate, enthusiastic, and positive about a specific Microsoft product, such as Windows 11. The company awards its MVPs access to engineering teams, special events, and extra perks, such as free subscriptions and other complimentary goodies.

One may describe the Windows Insider MVP as a recognition from Microsoft for promoting Windows 11 and its features for free (MVPs do not receive any monetary reward for spreading positive words). However, it also has a dark side, with MVPs losing their titles for seemingly head-scratching reasons, such as telling people how to enable specific features in Windows 11 preview builds using unconventional methods and tools or even working for rival companies.

I have sad news, friends...



It is with a heavy heart that I share with you, yesterday I received a call from the Microsoft MVP team telling me that I've been kicked out of the program.



The reason? Because I work at AWS.#MVPBuzz



🧵 1/10 https://t.co/bxX3gWYDPc — Brandon Minnick 🔜 re:Invent 🇺🇸 (@TheCodeTraveler) September 28, 2023

Although Microsoft technically confirmed the upcoming end of the program, its official website does not mention any planned changes.

The end of the Windows Insider MVP program seems a bit worrying and concerning, but the Windows Insider program is here to stay. Launched in 2014, it is one of the most successful Microsoft initiatives. The company gets free testing and feedback from millions of insiders, who, in return, have open and completely legal access to prerelease versions of Windows.