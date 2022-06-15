Nvidia 516.40 WHQL adds support for Fall Guys: Free for All and ray-tracing in several games

Today, Nvidia released a new driver for users with supported GeForce graphics cards. Version 516.40 WHQL release is now available for download from the GeForce Experience app or the Nvidia website.

The latest update adds day-zero optimizations for Fall Guys: Free For All, which launches on June 21, 2022, as a free-to-play title in the Epic Games Store. You will also get Nvidia Reflex support in ICARUS and ray tracing support in Jurassic World Evolution 2, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7.

Here are the issues Nvidia fixed in driver 516.40:

[Enscape] Shadows may not be rendered correctly.

[Advanced Optimus] Brightness settings are not getting applied correctly on certain Lenovo notebooks.

Club 3D CAC-1085 dongle limited to maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz.

Before installing the update, check out the list of the known issues in version 516.40:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.

[GeForce RTX 3090 Ti] HP Reverb G2/Oculus Rift S/Pimax 8Kx is not detected.

Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot.

Release 515 Driver for Windows, Version 516.40 RN-08399-516.40_v01

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings.

[Assassin's Creed Origins] Game displays flicker when character is under water near a boat.

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH



Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH