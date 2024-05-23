Nvidia GeForce NOW adds Senua's Saga: Hellblade II with PC Game Pass support and more

The Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is adding seven more games to its library of titles. The big new release is Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, the third-person action-adventure game sequel from developer Ninja Theory and publisher Microsoft.

In a blog post, Nvidia says the Unreal Engine 5-based game can be accessed by people who bought the game on the Steam digital store or PC Game Pass subscribers. It added:

Priority and Ultimate members can fully immerse themselves in Senua’s story with epic cinematic gameplay at higher resolutions and frame rates over free members. Ultimate members can stream at up to 4K 120 frames per second with exclusive access to GeForce RTX 4080 SuperPODs in the cloud, even on underpowered devices.

So far, reviews of Hellblade II have mostly been on the positive side, according to Metacritic. Most have praised the storyline and the highly detailed graphics, but some reviewers feel there is a lack of actual gameplay in the game.

GeForce NOW added support for playing the first game in the series, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, a week ago, again via Steam and PC Game Pass.

Here's the full list of games that are being added to GeForce NOW this week:

Synergy (New release on Steam, May 21)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 21)

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (New release on Steam, May 23)

Serum (New release on Steam, May 23)

Ships at Sea (New release on Steam, May 23)

Exo One (Steam)

Phantom Brigade (Steam)

Nvidia also stated today that members of the GeForce Rewards program will be able to claim a free in-game mount for The Elders Scrolls Online, the MMO title from developer ZeniMax Online Studios. The mount will become available next Thursday, May 30.