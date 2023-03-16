Epic Games has refreshed the weekly freebie offer on its store, and the latest game available to claim for free is a copy of Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War. All that's required to grab it is an Epic Games Store account, with an entire week left on the promotion before the next refresh comes through.

Coming in as a turn-based strategy game, Gladius - Relics of War has you choose your faction from four races: Imperial Guard, Space Marines, Orks, or Necrons. Each has its own play style. While this is a 4X game, one thing to note is the lack of any diplomacy, with gameplay focusing on ultimately destroying the enemy, which is to be expected considering the Warhammer setting.

Developer Proxy Studios describes the experience as follows:

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War brings you to a world of terror and violence with the first turn-based 4X strategy game set in the Warhammer universe. Face challenging AI or cooperate or compete with friends and strangers across the globe.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until March 23. When it is not on sale, the 2018-released game usually comes in at $39.99.