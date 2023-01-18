Official Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ specifications get leaked

Samsung is set to introduce the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra during its Unpacked event on February 1. But before that event even starts, WinFuture has already leaked the complete specifications of the first two phones.

According to the report, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will have a 6.11- and 6.6-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display, respectively. Both models have a Full HD+ resolution, 48 to 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR 10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection. The two phones have a thickness of 7.6mm.

Performance-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset across all markets. This will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. However, the S23+ will also be available in a 512GB variant.

When it comes to cameras, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ will come with a 50MP main rear shooter with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. The main rear camera can record up to 8K videos at 30fps and 4K videos at up to 60fps. The 12MP autofocus selfie camera, on the other hand, can record up to 4K 60fps HDR10+ videos.

The Galaxy S23 will pack a 3,900mAh battery and is also capable of 25W wired charging. The S23+, meanwhile, has a 4,700mAh battery with up to 45W wired charging. More notable features of the two phones include 5G support, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM card slot + eSIM support, IP68 water resistance, stereo speakers, ultra-wideband, and Dolby Atmos support.

Both devices will run One UI 5 based on Android 13 and be available in black, cotton, green, and violet. Their prices have not yet been revealed. However, according to a previous report by 9to5Google, Samsung will likely increase the price of the Galaxy S23 series by at least $100.

Source: WinFuture