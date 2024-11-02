One UI 7 tipped to introduce a toggle to disable thermal throttling

If you are someone who wants to extract maximum performance from your Samsung Galaxy phones, then this discovery might be of interest. One UI 7 is tipped to feature a hidden toggle that will unleash the gaming performance of supported Galaxy phones.

Reliable tipster Chuvn8888, who has previously shared a lot of information about the upcoming One UI 7 update, has shared interesting information. The Android 15-based One UI 7 update will introduce a "Disable Thermal Throttling" toggle inside the Developer Options menu. When turned on, it will completely disable thermal throttling, potentially maximizing the phone's gaming performance.

Found this new feature on OneUI 7 inside Developer Options 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uu4D7xBm8Y — Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) November 1, 2024

Previously, a similar feature was available with One UI 6, but through a different method. Users had to access the Samsung Device Health Manager Service using an app like System UI tuner. However, the feature was removed with the subsequent One UI version. Fortunately, it appears to be making a comeback.

Many users accused Samsung of aggressively throttling the performance of Galaxy devices. The company did offer an alternate option in the Game Launcher/Game Booster app, which was accessible through the Labs section of the app. But it did not disable throttling completely.

Developer Options usually contain a set of settings that aren't meant to be tweaked by the general users. This is the reason why the "Disable Thermal Throttling" option will not be available as a standard setting. However, it should be noted that One UI 7 is still under development, and the feature may not be available in the final version.

While it may be available in the One UI 7 beta version, you probably shouldn't use this option, as uncontrolled temperatures may shorten the device's lifespan. It is always better to stick to your phone's factory performance.