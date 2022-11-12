Plex adds Discover Credits so you can easily find what films and shows actors have been in

The Media Centre and streaming platform, Plex, has announced the launch of Discover Credits, a nifty feature that lets you see what other films and shows your favourite actors have starred in. If you see anyone who looks familiar but can’t remember what film they were in, Discover Credits allows you to quickly check.

Using the feature is very easy, just check the details page of a film or show, or do a search for an actor by name. Clicking on the actor will bring up their profile page and if you scroll down, you’ll get a list of titles that they appear in. If you want to watch any of the titles, just tap the one you want, and you’ll be shown locations where you can view it. If you’re lucky, Plex will have the show available for free.

The new Discover Credits feature is available now on Roku, Fire TV, Smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, iOS, and web. If you’re not sure how to update the Plex app on your device, you can find the appropriate download on the downloads page.

As a bonus, if you find a title you want to watch while you’re looking up actors, you can add them to your watchlist to view the films later when you have time. Just go to the film’s details page and click the Add to Watchlist button. You can view the Watchlist from the Plex sidebar later on.