Samsung keeps us confused, the Galaxy Watch 'Ultra' moniker revealed in TDRA certification

If we go by the leaks and rumors, Samsung will reportedly be ditching the Galaxy Watch7 Pro for the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra. The Galaxy Watch7 has already picked up multiple certifications, including India's BIS with the "Ultra" moniker.

It was reported yesterday, that the "Ultra" moniker isn't something Samsung will be using for its next WearOS beast. Instead, Samsung will call it the Galaxy Watch X. The reason was believed to be that since the alleged Galaxy Watch7 Ultra is expected to go head-to-head with the Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung might have decided to drop the "Ultra" name for its watch and settle for the Galaxy Watch X.

However, according to a fresh report by MySmartPrice, the United Arab Emirates regulatory body Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) reveals a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra device listing. It carries the model number SM-L705F, which is similar to the US filing via the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), but the device on FCC didn't use the "Ultra" moniker.

One interesting thing to note here is that the TDRA listing doesn't call it the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra and simply lists it as the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It seems like it could be a typo, or Samsung may be planning a distinct Watch Ultra lineup.

If the Galaxy Watch X isn't the one that will see the light of the day, and we are getting the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, then Samsung may be adopting a similar strategy as the Apple Watch Ultra series, which, despite launching alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, has its own separate identity. We saw the second generation model of the Apple Watch Ultra last year.

Earlier, high-quality renders of the Galaxy Watch Ultra model were leaked, showcasing the design of the device. Since the device is rumored to come with a square-ish design, Samsung might want to keep its identity separate and not merge with the Galaxy Watch7 series.

The FCC listing also reveals that the Galaxy Watch Ultra will have a charging speed of 10W, which is confusing as the Galaxy Watch7's FCC listing reveals 15W charging support. Generally, an Ultra model should pack all the goodies and it should definitely charge at a faster speed than the other normal watches.

All these are rumors at the moment. So, take any piece of information with a huge grain of salt. We will have a clear picture at the Unpacked event, which is expected to happen in July in Paris, ahead of the Olympics.