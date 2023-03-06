Samsung reportedly will make its own CPUs for future Galaxy Book PCs and Galaxy phones

We have heard rumors in the past about Samsung trying to develop a new in-house CPU for future Galaxy smartphones. Now a new report claims that not only is a new CPU in development, it may also be included in future versions of its Galaxy Book Windows notebook PCs as well.

The Korean site Pulsenews (via SamMobile) claims, via "multiple" unnamed sources, that Samsung has formed a new internal team dedicated to CPU core development. The team is reportedly being led by a former AMD CPU developer, but no names were revealed. It added:

The first chip, dubbed Galaxy Chip, could be available in 2025, according to industry sources. The chip, however, will likely be loaded with a CPU based on ARM technology as Samsung Electronics has just initiated development of its own CPU core.

The report also says that the in-house developed CPU core could be ready by 2027. This report is the first time we have seen a story claiming Samsung could make a CPU core for its PCs as well as smartphones. If true, that would certainly be a huge change for the Galaxy Book series, as all of them have used Intel processors inside.

Samsung, of course, has made its own in-house Exynox processor family for years. Those chips, however, were based on designs from ARM. Notably, the recently launched ﻿Galaxy S23 smartphones didn't have versions with Exynos chips inside for the first time in the Galaxy S series. Rather, they all had a modified version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The last Exynox chip, the 2200, was officially announced over a year ago in January 2022.

