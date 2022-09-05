Samsung's older hardware to get latest features of Galaxy Z and Watch5 series

Samsung has announced that it is expanding the availability of the latest One UI 4.1.1 update from Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, and One UI Watch4.5 for the Galaxy Watch5 series to previous generations of Galaxy foldables and smartwatches. September 5 will mark the start of the software updates with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, with a gradual rollout across the globe.

Galaxy Z Fold2, Z Flip, and Z Fold will also be among the devices getting One UI 4.1.1. One UI Watch4.5 will offer support for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Those with Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2 will be offered selected features from the One UI Watch4.5 with the software update.

The new Taskbar will enable Galaxy Z Fold series users to access and switch between apps efficiently. With this series, drag-and-drop support has come to the Taskbar which makes multitasking easier. To open the split view or the pop-up view, you can now drag an app to the edge or into the center. Furthermore, you will now be able to add pairs or groups of apps to the Taskbar.

Users can now utilize swipe gestures to switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split the screen in half. For an enhanced photography experience, the person snapping a shot and their subjects will be able to see the shot at the same time on the Main and Cover Screen before the image is captured through Dual Preview.

The Quick Shot feature will now enable users to see the preview and take photos in their true ratio on the Cover Screen. Cover Screen is also getting new functionalities including the ability to make calls, dial back missed calls, and reply to texts with voice-to-text and emojis. Users will also be able to enjoy additional customization options and health features as well.

Along with the addition of a QWERTY keyboard to existing voice recognition and handwriting features, you also get six new interactive faces, colors, and dynamic complications to the Galaxy Watch4 series with One UI Watch4.5.

A software update will bring some of the new features, including snore detection and two new watch faces, of the Galaxy Watch5 series for Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2 users, starting from the second half of September. Samsung Health Monitor app to measure BP and ECG will also be expanded to Galaxy Watch3 and Watch Active2 customers in recently launched markets.