Sea of Thieves Season 14 has new disguises, a grapple gun, blowpipes, and even crouching

The Rare-developed pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves is about to kick off Season 14. The latest content update is focused on expanding stealth and movement systems players have access to, alongside a range of new tools to mess with others.

Sea of Thieves is known for giving its pirate crews plenty of freedom, but stealth has always been a difficult venture due to not having many ways to actually be stealthy around other players. To remedy this, Rare is adding crouching as a new feature. While movement will be slower in this state, the name plate above pirates are completely hidden when crouched, and even NPC enemies will have a harder time detecting them.

At the same time, disguises are being expanded to include treasure chests, which are joining barrels. Players can even move slowly to sneak around while being hidden as these props. Moreover, sneaky players can remove the mermaid that's always trying to take them back to their own ships by eating the new Merfruit item. Pirates will also get the ability to hang over the side of ships, another tool to avoid detection when infiltrating vessels of others.

Aside from the sneak updates, Rare is adding a hand-held grapple gun as a brand-new weapon. While it can grab items from afar just like the ship-mounted harpoons, they can also be used to travel across the land or to ships rapidly, like a pirate Batman. A Blow Dart weapon is also on the way, with poison, lure, and explosive variants available as ammo.

Lastly, pirates are getting placeable traps as a new form of weapon. When placed, players can then equip them with different effects using fireworks and cursed cannonballs. For added trickery, traps can even be buried a little into the ground to make them harder to spot. Anyone who does spot one though is able to disarm them as well.

With all these and more, Sea of Thieves Season 14 is slated to land on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms on October 17. Expect the full patch notes to arrive alongside the update.