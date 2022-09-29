Self-updating contacts, upgraded People hub and more come to contacts on Outlook Web App

Microsoft has announced that it is making contact management easier for its users with new updates and enhancements. These include self-updating contacts for enterprise users, contact categories to organize your contacts, a new contact editor to manage contacts, and an upgraded People hub to collaborate with your contacts.

When you add a new contact from the people card of someone from your organization, it will be in the self-updating contacts. This suggests that these contacts will update automatically according to the organization directory. To avoid losing any data, users also get the option to either keep their edits or override them with the suggested update.

Categories for organizing contacts will act like tags that you can apply to contacts so that you can sort and group them into the categories you want. If you want to add categories to a contact, you can do so from their people card in the mail, calendar, or in the People hub. In addition, you will now see your existing folders as categories.

The new contact editor enables you to create, update, and categorize contacts, and manage them from the email, calendar, and People hub. Furthermore, People hub allows you to manage your contacts and personal contact lists, favorite them, engage with them, and more.

You can access the new contacts features by signing in to Outlook Web App (OWA) and clicking on the People icon. Apart from the new experience in contacts on Outlook Web App, you can also check out the new Outlook for Windows experience available to Office Insiders.