Sony's PS5 Accolades feature built to counter gaming toxicity is retiring due to low usage

From racial slurs to "inting" or intentional feeding where a gamer plays poorly and loses the game on purpose to undermine the enjoyment of others, gaming toxicity has become quite well-known, with a study suggesting that 81 percent of online gamers experience harassment.

In an effort to counter gamer rage and toxicity, and to foster a healthy environment, Sony introduced Accolades when it launched the PS5. Accolades are digital awards which can be earned through playing multiplayer games. If you show other players that you are "helpful", "welcoming", "good sport", or a "leader" through laudable gameplay, they have the option to anonymously reward you with Accolades.

However, Sony is now retiring this feature because it hasn't been used much. Some of the possible reasons behind its low usage include: Accolades are difficult to find, aren't available for every title, and most gamers either don't know they exist or just don't know how to use them.

Regarding its decision, Sony stated:

The feature hasn’t seen the level of usage we anticipated, so we are refocusing our efforts. We encourage the community to continue to send positive messages to one another.

Although we do not know the exact date when Accolades on PlayStation 5 will lose support, it's slated to happen sometime around the fall of 2022.

Source: Sony via Eurogamer