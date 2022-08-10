Spotify Tickets offers a direct method for music lovers to buy tickets for live events

Spotify will now directly sell live music tickets to its fans. The music streaming service is experimenting with a ticket presale feature called Spotify Tickets with a select group of artists. It will allow them to sell tickets from their presale allotments to music lovers through the dedicated website (tickets.spotify.com) and the Spotify app.

With this new move, music listeners will have a direct option to buy tickets for live events by creators they love without being directed to some external ticketing firms.

Currently, the tickets.spotify.com webpage lists gigs that are available to book on the home page. Users can also find their past and upcoming ticket bookings under the 'My Events' section. Interested buyers can purchase tickets to the shows either through a debit card or credit card. However, it’s essential to have an active Spotify account to complete the ticket purchase exercise.

Before rolling out this new change, Spotify relied on its ticketing partners such as AXS, DICE, Eventbrite, See Tickets, and Ticketmaster to list the events. Also, for ticket booking, the company linked to these partners from the event page.

The legal section of Spotify’s ticketing site reveals the company will only act as a ticketing agent and receive booking fees but we await more details about the discount and how it will be deducted from affiliate fees from Spotify. We’ll update the story if we hear anything. The site is open to the public to book tickets early today.

Source: TechCrunch | Image - Spotify Tickets.