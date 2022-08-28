Wine 7.16 arrives two days late, brings game enhancements

In a world where Valve’s Proton dominates gaming headlines, it's hard to remember that it would be nothing without the forward progress of Wine. Wine 7.16 was released this morning, breaking with its tradition of releasing every other Friday. It's the latest on the march toward 8.0 which is due out later this year. Thankfully, we don't have to wait for version 8.0 to benefit from lots of meaningful fixes. So, how will this affect Steam Deck, HoloISO, and Chimera OS gamers? Well, let’s cover the boring bits first.

Wow64 support in X11 driver

Session storage in MSHTML

Unicode regexp fixes in MSXML

IME improvements in Edit control

Various bug fixes

Support for WoW64, Microsoft’s 64-bit compatibility layer for 32-bit applications, has been introduced into the X11 driver. If you’re a Steam Deck gaming mode user, this change won’t affect you when the changes are merged upstream to Proton.

Now, on to the gaming-related fixes. If you’re trying to play the latest Saint’s Row, a bug is fixed where the game crashes on error “unimplemented function kernel32.dll.SetProcessDefaultCpuSets”. Though it’s worth noting the community has already produced a workaround. Ragnarok Online sees a fix with a false positive related to detection of anti-cheat. A Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain bug is now fixed and progress past the chapter one intro is now possible. Finally, fixes to the beloved Star Citizen prevent the launcher from freezing due to a heap space issue. There are a lot of fixes for other non-gaming Windows-y stuff, and you can check out those changes at WineHQ.

