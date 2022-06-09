Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase is today, here's how you can watch it

In these E3-less times, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest kickoff event is slated to go live later today, bringing together world premieres, first looks, live performances, gameplay showcases, and more.

The Geoff Keighley-hosted original program will kick off at 11AM PDT / 2PM EDT / 8PM CEST / 7PM BST today, June 9. Depending on how much time the live performances and guests take up, it will be live for 90 minutes to two hours. The show can be caught on everything from mainstream platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter to creator channels hosting their own watch parties. For those in the US, select IMAX theatres are even hosting the show. Head here for details on that.

Considering the platform agnostic nature of the event, announcements and highlights from all sorts of publishers are to be expected, from major hitters like Xbox and Sony to plenty of indies. Keighley has said to not expect many crazy surprises this year though, with the show set to primarily feature reveals and gameplay snippets from announced games.

As for what's confirmed, campaign footage from Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, new Gotham Knights gameplay from WB, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC details, horror game The Callisto Protocol, and Sonic Frontiers are slated to be there. As for rumors swirling around, there are whispers of a Marvel's Midnight Suns re-reveal and a new Hideo Kojima game announcement.