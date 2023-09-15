The new Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse is lightweight and afforable

Razer continues to release new high-end gaming PC accessories. It got started with gaming mice products, and this week it launched its latest device.

It's the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse, and it offers a lot of high-end technology in a smaller and lightweight form factor. The mouse is also available for a price that, while not super cheap, is more affordable than many other Razer mice products, or ones made by its competitors.

The Viper V3 HyperSpeed weighs just 82 grams with its AA battery, which can power it up to 280 hours before it needs to be replaced. It includes a 30K DPI optical sensor for fast responses in games, and there's a DPI button on top that can be used to quickly switch from five different settings.

The mouse was designed in collaboration with eSports pros and was optimized for players that prefer claw or fingertip grip styles while using a gaming mouse.

The Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed includes six programmable buttons, and they use mechanical mouse switches that the company claims will last up to 60 million button presses.

The mouse comes with a 2.4Hz dongle that supports Razer's HyperSpeed wireless technology, with a 1,000hz polling rate that offers low latency while playing games. You can also purchase the mouse with an optional Razer HyperPolling wireless dongle and cable which increases the polling rate from 1,000Hz to 4,000Hz (although at the expense of battery life, as it gets cut down to 75 hours).

The Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse is currently available at Amazon on its own for $69.99. If you want to get the mouse with the optional HyperPolling wireless dongle, it's available on Razer's site for $84.99.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.