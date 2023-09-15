Instagram reportedly working on public collections that you can show to everyone

The Meta-owned social media app Instagram is working on a feature dubbed public collections, according to an alleged screenshot of the feature shared by Alessandro Paluzzi. The leaker and reverse engineer has a history of posting details about underdevelopment Instagram and Threads features.

According to the screenshot, the unreleased public collections feature will give users a choice to make their collections visible to everyone. However, Paluzzi added that in case an account is private only the followers of that account will be able to view a public collection. As of now, there is no word on when (or if) the said feature will see the light of the day.

For the uninitiated, the Collections feature launched in 2017 already allows users to organize photos, videos, and Reels they save in the app. Users can organize the saved content into multiple folders or collections and name them accordingly.

You can tap on the bookmark button in the bottom right corner of a post to save it. Then to access them later, go to your profile page > tap on the hamburger menu > tap on Saved. Earlier this year, Instagram added another feature called Collaborative Collections that allows a user and their friends to organize posts in a shared space.

A couple of things to keep in mind is that you can't share an already existing private collection with others. On the other hand, a collaborative collection can't be set to private once created. Anyone who can view a Collaborative Collection can delete it as well irrespective of who created it.

In recent news. Meta is expected to launch ad-free subscriptions for Instagram and Facebook in the European Union region. This comes after the company was hit with a $1.3 billion fine by the EU for sending personal data to the United States.