WhatsApp reportedly adding picture-in-picture mode for videos in a future update

WhatsApp appears to be working on a picture-in-picture mode for videos to enhance the video-watching experience on the instant messaging app. WABetaInfo discovered the in development feature in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.6.10.74.

A screenshot suggests that the picture-in-picture mode in WhatsApp will let you watch videos in a small pop-up window while navigating through parts of the app. WhatsApp already has picture-in-picture mode you can use during video calls to send messages, reply to other users, or navigate through the app.

Picture-in-picture mode is also present on the rival messaging platform Telegram, where you can pinch and drag to resize the player window. It's available in video streaming apps such as YouTube and Netflix, where you can continue watching videos while using your device.

WhatsApp is working on a picture-in-picture feature for videos, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/nQIs9OCXaI pic.twitter.com/GTCmiyTgWK — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 4, 2024

However, the website notes that in the current development version you can only use the picture-in-picture mode for videos inside the app for now, adding that WhatsApp might make additions down the road.

This comes not long after the Meta-owned company started rolling out the ability to skip videos backward and forward by double-tapping on the edge of the screen. WhatsApp is also working on a Favorites feature to access contacts quickly. The feature, now available to testers, lets you mark important contacts as Favorites and re-arrange them as per your preference.

The instant messaging app will also add the options to set default upload quality for media and support for third-party chats in its instant messaging app to comply with the DMA regulations. A recently surfaced video hints at how the onboarding process of the feature might work when it will release as part of a future update.