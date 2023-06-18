Twitter's video app for smart TVs is on the way, says Elon Musk

A dedicated app to watch Twitter videos on TV screens is on the cards, Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet reply. This came after a verified user commented on a 97-minute-long interview of Musk with the British rapper Zuby, suggesting that "we really need a Twitter video app for Smart TVs."

"It's coming," Musk replied to the tweet without adding further details like a possible launch window for the unannounced app. It remains to be seen whether Twitter's video streaming app for TVs will fall under the paid Twitter Blue subscription which already includes essential features like SMS two-factor authentication and encrypted DMs.

As of now, it's possible to watch live-streaming videos from Twitter on bigger screens using Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, according to a support document. People who have Xbox or Android TV can browse Twitter on their devices using a web browser.

According to an investor presentation reviewed by Reuters, the social media company which recently hired its new CEO has plans to focus on video and commerce partnerships to explore more ways to make money. It was revealed during the presentation that vertical videos account for more than 10% of the time spent on Twitter.

Twitter chief Linda Yaccarino told the investors that the company is in early talks with political and entertainment figures, payment services, news and media publishers regarding potential partnerships, the publication reported citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

Nonetheless, the news comes a couple of weeks after popular streaming platform Vimeo announced that it will pull the plug on all of its TV streaming apps. Meanwhile, Twitter has been in the news for various other reasons such as getting kicked out of its office in Boulder, Colorado due to unpaid rent. It was also reported that the company hasn't settled its Google Cloud payments and its services might shut down by the end of June.