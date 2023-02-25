Weekend PC Game Deals: Mystery fests, puzzling bundles, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Another freebie materialized on the Epic Games Store earlier this week, this time offering a copy of Duskers, a widely well-received sci-fi game released in 2016.

The game puts you into the shoes of a drone operator searching ruined spaceships using only salvaged drones. Everything is operated via a command line interface here, and you must avoid the mysterious dangers of this space graveyard while exploring, scavenging for parts, and piecing together the past using ship logs.

Duskers is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until March 2, and Rise of Industry is what's coming next week.

Humble returned with a packed bundle just yesterday, and while it is lacking in tiers, it makes up for it by touting highly-rated puzzle games.

Staying true to its name, the Unparalleled Puzzlers Bundle is carrying Baba is You, Dorfromantik, Creaks, The Last Campfire, the PC versions of Monument Valley and its sequel, as well as DARQ: Complete Edition.

All seven games are yours to keep if you put down at least $10 for this charity bundle, and they all arrive as Steam keys.

Free Events

There are two free events to try out this weekend, and one of them is for an already free-to-play game.

Bungie has made Destiny 2's most recent expansion, The Witch Queen, freely accessible by anyone over the weekend. The content will stop being available for free players on February 27, right on time for the next expansion's launch. At the same time, Propnight is having a free weekend of its own, a 4v1 prophunt experience.

Big Deals

This weekend's biggest deals include games from Steam's latest Mystery Fest, a variety of publisher promotions, and even more hits from the indie space. At the same time,﻿ EA is running an 80% off promotion for its EA Play subscription for new members, which also contains 10-hour trials for its newest releases.

Here's our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

RPGs are the flavor of this weekend's DRM-free deals from the GOG store, with everything from isometric classics to modern hits being discounted. Including those and more, find our highlights below:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs. As always, there's an enormous amount of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as in services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

