Weekend PC Game Deals: Packed with co-op freebies, fresh bundles, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption.

Humble partnered with 11 bit studios to introduce a bundle filled with nine games from the publisher, and many of them come with all their DLC.

Starting things off is Spacecom and Anomaly Game Collection, which are yours for paying $1. Moving upward, going for the average price tier will currently set you back around $12, and get you copies of This War of Mine Complete Edition, Beat Cop, and Tower 57.

The final tier gets you Frostpunk: GOTY edition, South of the Circle, Children of Morta Complete Edition, as well as Moonlighter Complete Edition, all for $15.

Earlier this week, Humble also put forth the November refresh of its monthly Choice bundle, offering subscribers eight more games they can claim.

This time, the bundle brings Hell Let Loose, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fate Edition, Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice, Roboquest, Eldest Souls, UnMetal, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and Morbid: The Seven Acolytes.

You receive all eight games if you grab Humble Choice's $11.99 subscription. You also receive additional benefits such as access to a selection of DRM-free games in the Humble Games Collection, and an increasing Humble Store discount.

Double giveaways continue over on the Epic Games Store, and this week PC gamers received Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament as their latest freebies.

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam offers 64-player multiplayer action with a focus on tactical combat. There are over 20 maps, over 50 weapons, six different armies, helicopters and more to wage war with. Meanwhile, Filament comes in as a puzzle game, tasking players with investigating the disappearance of a research vessel's crew. The puzzle elements make use of cables, which you wrap around nodes to find solutions.

The double giveaway is set to last until November 10. Coming up next are copies of Alba - A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun.

Giveaways didn't end there, as Fatshark also pulled out a freebie of its own. Celebrating seven years of "Tide" games and the upcoming launch of Darktide, the studio put forth Warhammer: Vermintide 2 as a freebie.

The title is a four-player cooperative experience set in the Warhammer Fantasy universe where you face off against the Skaven and Chaos army. Five characters with unique abilities and upgrade paths are available for you to choose from when dealing with the incoming hordes of the enemy.

This giveaway is currently running on Steam, with November 7 being the last day it will be on offer.

Free Events

If you're looking for even more cooperative action, Deep Rock Galactic is currently hosting a free-to-play event. The title has you taking the role of space dwarves mining valuables in procedurally generated caves. You and three other friends can join in, with each Dwarf class having unique abilities.

Big Deals



The biggest deals of this weekend are below, but before that, keep in mind that if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, the latest edition of Prime Gaming drops carry Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Last Day of June, WRC 9, and more this month. Moreover, the EA Play subscription is currently having a sale, with one month costing only $0.99 for new members.

With those out of the way, here are our hand-picked highlights:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is also returning from its own major Halloween sales. This weekend, games from the tactics genre and Ubisoft are what’s primarily on sale, here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in.

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

