Weekend PC Game Deals: Warhammer specials, DC heroes, farming freebies, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games Store’s latest mystery freebie turned out to be a copy of Farming Simulator 22, the latest mainline entry for PC from the hugely popular sim franchise. At the same time, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War is currently free to claim as well, but this comes as a part of the franchise’s latest Skulls event.

The Farming Sim title revolves around farming, as you can expect, with you and your friends overseeing everything from growing and harvesting crops to animal husbandry, and so much more. Meanwhile, 40K Gladius is a turn-based entry for 4X strategy game fans. The four unique factions let you explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate others in unique ways.

The Farming Simulator 22 and Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War giveaways last until May 30, giving you a few more days to grab the freebies and add them permanently to your Epic Games Store library. The mystery freebie event continues too, so everyone will have to wait until Thursday to find out what’s coming next.

Humble’s bundle space updated to offer a new collection this week, which is touting remastered classic shooters from Nightdive Studios.

It begins with Blood: Fresh Supply, Turok, and Sin: Gold for $5, which are joined by Doom 64, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Forsaken Remastered in the second tier for $10. Going up to pay $15 adds on two more games: Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition and Powerslave Exhumed. Lastly, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered joins in for the final $20 tier to complete the bundle.

This collection has almost three weeks left on its counter, giving you plenty of time to decide on whether you want some classics in your library.

Free Events

The crowd-funded space-sim Star Citizen seems to be the only game currently having a free event, offering almost all its ships and vehicles to try out across its universe without any fees. Head here for more information.

Big Deals

The discounts of this weekend come ashore from the 2024 Warhammer Skulls event, a DC Comics universe-set games promotion, a puzzle showcase festival, an Elder Scrolls franchise sale, and much more. Here are our handpicked big deals for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has its own Warhammer Skulls event too, alongside sales for CD Projekt RED hits, classic and modern shooters, Sega games, and more. All these are DRM-free as usual too. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.