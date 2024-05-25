Weekend PC Game Deals: Warhammer specials, DC heroes, farming freebies, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
The Epic Games Store’s latest mystery freebie turned out to be a copy of Farming Simulator 22, the latest mainline entry for PC from the hugely popular sim franchise. At the same time, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War is currently free to claim as well, but this comes as a part of the franchise’s latest Skulls event.
The Farming Sim title revolves around farming, as you can expect, with you and your friends overseeing everything from growing and harvesting crops to animal husbandry, and so much more. Meanwhile, 40K Gladius is a turn-based entry for 4X strategy game fans. The four unique factions let you explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate others in unique ways.
The Farming Simulator 22 and Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War giveaways last until May 30, giving you a few more days to grab the freebies and add them permanently to your Epic Games Store library. The mystery freebie event continues too, so everyone will have to wait until Thursday to find out what’s coming next.
Humble’s bundle space updated to offer a new collection this week, which is touting remastered classic shooters from Nightdive Studios.
It begins with Blood: Fresh Supply, Turok, and Sin: Gold for $5, which are joined by Doom 64, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Forsaken Remastered in the second tier for $10. Going up to pay $15 adds on two more games: Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition and Powerslave Exhumed. Lastly, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered joins in for the final $20 tier to complete the bundle.
This collection has almost three weeks left on its counter, giving you plenty of time to decide on whether you want some classics in your library.
Free Events
The crowd-funded space-sim Star Citizen seems to be the only game currently having a free event, offering almost all its ships and vehicles to try out across its universe without any fees. Head here for more information.
Big Deals
The discounts of this weekend come ashore from the 2024 Warhammer Skulls event, a DC Comics universe-set games promotion, a puzzle showcase festival, an Elder Scrolls franchise sale, and much more. Here are our handpicked big deals for the weekend:
- Ready or Not – $29.99 on Steam
- DayZ – $26.99 on Steam
- Total War: WARHAMMER III – $25.62 on Gamebillet
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – $23.99 on Steam
- Miasma Chronicles – $19.99 on Steam
- Stray – $19.79 on Steam
- HUMANITY – $19.79 on Steam
- The Talos Principle 2 – $17.99 on Steam
- Myst – $17.99 on Steam
- Kayak VR: Mirage – $16.09 on Steam
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $14.99 on Steam
- Outer Wilds – $14.99 on Steam
- COCOON – $14.99 on Steam
- Total War: WARHAMMER II – $14.99 on Steam
- Dave The Diver – $13.27 on Gamebillet
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition – $12.49 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – $12.08 on Gamebillet
- Session: Skate Sim – $11.99 on Steam
- Gotham Knights – $11.99 on Steam
- HITMAN World of Assassination – $11.99 on Steam
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward – $11.99 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Anniversary Edition – $11.99 on Steam
- Tinykin – $9.99 on Steam
- Superliminal – $9.99 on Steam
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – $9.99 on Steam
- Storyteller – $9.89 on Steam
- Batman: Arkham Collection – $8.99 on Steam
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – $8.99 on Steam
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator – $8.99 on Steam
- Escape the Backrooms – $7.99 on Steam
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $7.99 on Steam
- Two Point Campus – $7.49 on Steam
- Not For Broadcast – $7.49 on Steam
- Bugsnax – $7.49 on Steam
- Pathologic 2 – $6.99 on Steam
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – $5.99 on Steam
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- Hello Neighbor – $5.99 on Steam
- The Elder Scrolls Online – $5.99 on Steam
- LEGO Batman Trilogy – $4.99 on Steam
- Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure – $4.99 on Steam
- What Remains of Edith Finch – $4.99 on Steam
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition – $4.49 on Steam
- Zombie Army Trilogy – $4.49 on Steam
- Graveyard Keeper – $3.99 on Steam
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – $3.99 on Steam
- A Fisherman's Tale – $3.74 on Steam
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition – $3.74 on Steam
- TIS-100 – $3.49 on Steam
- SOMA – $2.99 on Steam
- SpeedRunners – $2.99 on Steam
- Planet Coaster – $2.24 on Steam
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide – $2.24 on Steam
- Traffic Jams – $1.99 on Steam
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – $1.49 on Steam
- Portal – $0.99 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War – $0 on Epic Store
- Farming Simulator 22 – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store has its own Warhammer Skulls event too, alongside sales for CD Projekt RED hits, classic and modern shooters, Sega games, and more. All these are DRM-free as usual too. Here are some highlights:
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 on GOG
- System Shock - $17.99 on GOG
- Trepang2 - $17.99 on GOG
- Alpha Protocol - $15.99 on GOG
- Prodeus - $14.99 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - $14.29 on GOG
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - $12.49 on GOG
- Project Wingman - $12.49 on GOG
- Days Gone - $12.49 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - $9.99 on GOG
- Alien: Isolation Collection - $9.99 on GOG
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $9.51 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection - $9.49 on GOG
- The Forgotten City - $8.74 on GOG
- Descent - $7.99 on GOG
- Dead Space - $7.99 on GOG
- DUSK - $6.99 on GOG
- Yakuza 0 - $5.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - $4.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl - $4.99 on GOG
- Mount & Blade: Warband - $4.99 on GOG
- Mafia Classic - $4.94 on GOG
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $2.99 on GOG
- DOOM (1993) - $1.99 on GOG
- DOOM II - $1.99 on GOG
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $1.18 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - $0 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
0 Comments - Add comment