WhatsApp starts rolling out video forward/rewind functionality

WhatsApp has started rolling out the ability to quickly forward or rewind a video in its instant messaging app. You can double tap on the right or left side of the screen to quickly move forward or backward in a video by 10 seconds.

The feature, which has been under testing for a while now, works similarly to how you can forward or rewind a video in streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube. The ability to forward/rewind a video is now shipped with WhatsApp's latest update for iOS available on the App Store.

Here's the changelog of WhatsApp for iOS v24.6.77:

You can instantly record and send video messages in chats. Long press the camera next to the text field in chat to get started

You can quick forward/rewind by double tapping the edge of a video

New design for the attachment tray in chat

WhatsApp says in the changelog that these features will roll out to everyone in the coming weeks. Although there is no mention of it on Google Play, WhatsApp's video forward/rewind functionality works on its Android version. Alternatively, you can go forward or backwards in a WhatsApp video by manually dragging the progress bar in the video player.

Apart from that, the update lets you start and share video messages by long pressing the camera button. The Video Messages feature was introduced in July last year on Android and iOS to send minute-long videos. It was previously accessible via the microphone button in the chat UI.

The Meta-owned messaging platform is working on some other features, including Favorites, default media upload quality, filtering group chats, and sharing status updates from companion devices.

WhatsApp is also readying integration with third-party messaging apps. A video surfaced recently showing the possible onboarding process of the underdevelopment feature. It is working to add Passkey support to iOS that lets users into WhatsApp without passwords.