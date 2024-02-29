You can now self repair your M3 MacBook Pro and iMac

Apple made a bunch of announcements regarding its Self Service Repair program today, which lets users fix their Apple devices at home. The program is now being expanded to include MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by the M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max chip.

Self Service Repair was introduced in 2022 and gives users access to the same repair manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used at Apple Stores and authorized service providers. The program initially covered iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 3rd gen iPhone SE, and later expanded to include other MacBooks in the same year.

It has since arrived in several European countries and added support for more recent Apple devices. One thing to note is that while you can get genuine Apple parts to fix your broken device, you can use the self-repair program to upgrade your MacBook.

Apple has uploaded repair manuals for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and iMac on its website. Furthermore, parts for these models are now available for purchase at Apple's self-service repair store in supported regions, including the US and UK.

The company said it will also make available the Apple Diagnostics for M3-powered MacBook Pro and iMac models in the US, starting early next month. Apple Diagnostics is a tool you can use to test your Mac computer for hardware-related problems in components such as the logic board, memory, and wireless adapter.

Apart from that, the company will also update the System Configuration for all Mac models to streamline the repair process.

Mac users will no longer need to contact the Self Service Repair support team to run the final step of a repair, but the team will still be available to assist as needed. The updated process will become available early next month in all countries where Self Service Repair is supported.

Apple also revealed that its service locations have almost doubled in the last five years. Its repair network includes over 5,000 authorized service providers and more than 5,000 independent repair providers.