Windows 11 2022 Update gets two years of support, no EOL date for Windows 11 in general

With Windows 11 2022 Update now rolling out to customers, Microsoft updated its official documentation to provide information about the support window for its latest operating system. Like its predecessor, the OG Windows 11 21H2, Windows 11 2022 Update has a lifecycle of 24 months.

The 24-month support period is valid for systems running consumer-oriented SKUs, such as Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations, and SE. Those using enterprise and education versions of Windows 11 get one extra year of support.

According to Microsoft, Windows 11 2022 Update or 22H2 will reach its end of life on October 14, 2024, and October 14, 2025, for customer and enterprise versions respectively. Interestingly, Microsoft is not ready to tell when it plans to stop supporting Windows 11 in general - the official documentation only says "In Support," slightly downplaying the rumors about upcoming Windows "12." Windows 10, however, is set to retire on October 14, 2025.

Speaking of Windows 10, Microsoft recently reminded customers that it is about to stop supporting Windows 10 version 21H1. This release will get its last update on December 13, 2022. If you have already left Windows 10 behind and jumped to Windows 11, catch up with the latest announcements Microsoft dropped today in our dedicated coverage.