Windows 11 22H2 is now available for more users as Microsoft speeds up rollout

Even though Microsoft started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 Update (version 22H2) last month, many users cannot get their systems to the latest version no matter how hard they mash the "Check for Updates" button. If you are one of those unlucky users stuck on the original Windows 11 version, good news: Microsoft is now ramping up the Windows 11 2022 Update rollout.

The software giant has updated its official Windows 11 documentation with a new status message. Microsoft has entered a new rollout phase, meaning more users should get the latest Windows 11 version upon checking for updates in the Settings app. Those not bothering with visiting the Windows Update section will remain on the initial release for a while as Microsoft carefully monitors the rollout to ensure a bug-free experience for everyone.

Microsoft has also warned users that computers affected by software/hardware compatibility issues will not get the update until the company has a solution or workaround. As of now, Microsoft blocks the Windows 11 2022 Update on systems with specific printer and Intel SST drivers. There is also a confirmed bug that can cause your SSD to lose up to 40% of its throughput.

Those who do not want to wait to receive the latest Windows 11 version via Windows Update can manually update their systems using the official ISO files or the Windows 11 Installation Assistant available on the official website. Do that only if you are 100% sure that your computer is not affected by any of the safeguards placed by Microsoft. The best and safest option is to wait for Microsoft to test its pipes, ensure the update is rolling out smoothly, and deliver the update to your computer "naturally." While you wait, check out our Windows 11 2022 Update review.

Microsoft also has an upcoming update for users not amused by Windows 11 with its fancy interfaces, Android apps support, improved accessibility, and other features (and degradations). The company is about to launch Windows 10 22H2, but the update will not introduce any groundbreaking or notable feature changes.