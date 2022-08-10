Windows Server vNext Preview Build 25179 is now available

Microsoft has released a new build of the Windows Server Insider Preview. Build 25179 is available to download as an ISO from the Windows Server Insider website along with a VHDX. Even though this uses the same underlying kernel as the Windows 11 Dev build development, as per usual, there's no changelog to speak of, so it's unclear what's new or broken in this build.

The branding for Server has still not been updated and remains as Windows Server 2022 in the preview. In addition, Microsoft is asking Insiders to refer to these builds as vNext rather than Windows Server 2022 which is already in the market.

Windows 11 build 25179, which is also the consumer development scheduled for release in 2023, was released earlier in the Windows Insider Dev Channel, which means these editions will continue to sync up.

This build does not contain any release highlights, but a known issue was shared for this build.

If your Server upgrade fails and rolls back with error code 0x8007042B – 0x2000D (The installation failed in the SAFE_OS phase with an error during MIGRATE_DATA operation): Determine if the App Compatibility FOD from Languages and Optional Features is installed If it is installed, remove the App Compatibility FOD. Re-attempt the upgrade

Available Downloads:

Windows Server VNext Preview in ISO format in 18 languages,

and in VHDX format in English only.

Microsoft Server Languages and Optional Features Preview

Windows Admin Center 2110.2 Preview

Keys are valid for preview builds only:

Server Standard: MFY9F-XBN2F-TYFMP-CCV49-RMYVH

Datacenter: 2KNJJ-33Y9H-2GXGX-KMQWH-G6H67

To download, registered Insiders can head over to the Windows Server Insider Preview download page here. You can also check out the Getting Started with Server page here on the Windows Insider for Business portal to register for the Windows Insider Program in case you aren't already registered.

Microsoft also notes that this Preview will expire on September 15, 2022.

Microsoft is also requesting that server admins also check out Windows Server vNext Datacenter: Azure Edition on the Microsoft Server Operating Systems Preview offer on Azure. For additional information, you can check out the following link for Azure Automanage on Microsoft Docs.

You can find the official announcement here.