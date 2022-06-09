Xbox Design Lab launches in 11 more countries with new color options

Xbox Cloud Gaming is not the only service Microsoft has launched in new countries. The software giant has also announced that it is bringing Xbox Design Lab to 11 new regions, with several more pastel and camo color options.

Xbox Design Lab is a service that allows everyone to create a unique Xbox Wireless Controller. You can select custom colors for thumbsticks, D-pad, triggers, bumpers, top case, grips, and other parts of the gamepad. Also, Microsoft lets you add rubberized grips, use metallic colors, or add extra personalization with engravings.

Xbox Design Lab is now available in the following 11 new countries: Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Taiwan (later this summer).

Besides expanding the service to new regions, Microsoft has improved Xbox Design Lab with new options, such as pastel colors and camo designs. They include Soft Pink, Soft Orange, and Soft Purple. Camo variants are available in Mineral Camo, Arctic Camo, Forest Camo, Sandglow Camo, and Blaze Camo.

Prices for the gamepads made in Xbox Design Lab vary depending on the region. In the US, for example, a custom controller with all the options included will set you back $110. You can save a couple of dollars by ditching specific customization options, such as engraving, rubberized grips, or metallic colors.