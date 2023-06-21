Zoom Scheduler plans meetings, integrates with Microsoft 365 and more, for $6 per month

The online meeting platform Zoom is introducing a new functionality called the Zoom Scheduler to help users set time slots they're available to schedule their meetings.

The Zoom Scheduler is now generally available to users and helps plan meetings with people with packed schedules across organizations. The company blog post suggests the feature is similar to scheduling apps like Calendly.

Setting slots for availibility

With Zoom Scheduler, users can set up their availability “slots” for their meeting attendees. The attendees can, then, choose a slot that matches their availability and schedule a meeting at an appropriate time.

The capability is operable within Zoom but it syncs with other platforms to cater to different users. The company mentions that the Zoom Scheduler seamlessly syncs with Zoom Mail and Calendar, Google Calendar, and Microsoft 365.

This enables users to view the availability of others across various platforms. Other features the Zoom Scheduler offers include “Booking Schedules” where users can set up slots of recurring availability. Meeting hosts can also allow multiple users to sign up for one slot.

Zoom shares a list of the key features:

Booking schedules: Create a recurring instance of availability

Create a recurring instance of availability One-to-many attendees: Allow multiple users to sign up for one slot

Allow multiple users to sign up for one slot Automated and customized email notifications: Automate and personalize email reminders and confirmations

Automate and personalize email reminders and confirmations Customized form fields: Collect preferred information during the attendee booking process

Collect preferred information during the attendee booking process Branded booking page (coming soon): Customize the colors, logos, and more on your appointment booking page to align to your brand voice

Customize the colors, logos, and more on your appointment booking page to align to your brand voice Rotating hosts scheduling: Set up a session that allows an attendee to find time with an available team member

Set up a session that allows an attendee to find time with an available team member Aggregate hosts event type: Generate slots of availability when all relevant stakeholders are available

Generate slots of availability when all relevant stakeholders are available Custom schedule URLs: Customize and shorten any URLs you generate

This functionality is available at a subscription of $6 per month per user or around $60 per year per user. It will also be included in Zoom One Enterprise Plus and Zoom One Business Plus bundles.