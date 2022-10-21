Apple's cheapest iPad is now even cheaper, only $299 on Amazon

If you want to buy an inexpensive tablet with powerful and lasting hardware, do not look for the recently introduced 10th gen iPad. Even though it has a shiny new case with an all-screen display, the A14 CPU, and better cameras, its price tag makes it hard to recommend the device to budget-conscious customers. You can save $150 and get the previous-gen iPad 9 (Apple continues selling it) for only $299.

The 9th gen iPad does not have that many differences despite being $150 cheaper. It features a slightly older A13 processor, the classic design with the Home button, a headphone jack, and a 10.2-inch display that also supports the original Apple Pencil. More importantly, you do not need that cursed $9 adapter to pair the tablet with the Pencil. You can learn more about how the 9th gen iPad compares to its older and newer models in our dedicated Specs Appeal article.

Here is the spec sheet:

2021 Apple iPad Display 10.2-inch Retina IPS, 2160x1620, 264 ppi with Apple Pencil support Processor Apple A13 Bionic with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU Memory 3GB Storage 64GB and 256GB Battery 8557 mAh, up to 10 hours of video playback Speakers Stereo speakers Front Camera 12MP ultra-wide camera with 122-degree FOV and Center Stage

f/2.4 aperture, 1080p video recording @ 60 fps Rear Camera 8MP wide camera, f/2.4 aperture, HDR for photos

1080p video recording at 30 fps

720p video recording at 120 fps Security TouchID in the Home button Ports Lightning

3.5 mm audio jack

