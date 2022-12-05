Buy before it's gone: AMD 8GB RX 6650 XT, the best 1080p gaming GPU is just $250

While the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have mostly dried up, we do still have quite a few good stuff around like on storage components, namely, CMR-based hard disks (HDDs) and SSDs, including NVMe. Graphics cards are much much cheaper than what they were a couple of years ago too. For example, we had a recent flash sale of the 4GB RX 6500 XT, the 6GB RX RTX 2060, as well as 8GB RX 6600. In fact in general, most AMD Radeon cards are selling for absolutely fantastic prices in general. An example of this is the RX 6650 XT 8GB Mech 2X edition, which is currently on sale for just $250 (MSRP: $399).

The 6650 XT is the perfect upgrade for those on Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 1050 Ti, 1650, 1650 SUPER, or AMD RX 570, 580, 590, 470, 480, among others. In terms of performance, the 6650 XT is much faster than the more expensive 3060 for general raster performance, which is still what the vast majority care about. And for ray tracing, it trades blows with the RTX 3050.

Get it at the link below:

MSI Mech 2X RX 6650 XT 8GB OC: $269.99 ($249.99 after $20.00 rebate card) (MSRP: $399)

However, the deals may not last for long as GPU prices are expected to get much higher next year due to the returning 10% tech tariff on goods imported from China. Industry veteran Kyle Bennett, citing sources, says AMD, Nvidia, and Intel graphics cards could be on course to get more expensive.

Two sources told me @amdradeon, @IntelGraphics , and @NVIDIAGeForce graphics cards are going to be subject to new import tariffs in January. Anyone smarter than me (that is not saying much) know how to look that up and get some linkage? If so, Dec. might be a better time to buy. — Kyle Bennett (@KyleBennett) November 30, 2022

Hence, for those in the US who are looking to upgrade their graphics cards, now is probably a good time to do so. You can bookmark this page where we post the best deals on GPUs.

