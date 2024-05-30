Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 12.4-inch display and S-Pen drops to just $479

You do not have to spend over a grand to get a nice tablet with a big display. If you are looking for a solid media and entertainment machine, check out Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, a 12.4-inch Android tablet with S Pen, which is now available on Amazon for just $479.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has a big 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. It supports Samsung's signature S Pen stylus, which is bundled with the tablet. Besides giving you a lot of screen real estate, the device features a big battery rated for up to 20 hours of use and fast charging support.

Storage options include 128GB and 256GB (there is also support for microSD cards) to keep enough movies, games, apps, and files. 8GB of RAM and Samsung's Exynos processor will give you plenty of horsepower for all sorts of tasks.

Another important thing to note is that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features IP68 dust and water resistance, which gives you peace of mind when using the tablet in a bathroom, on a beach, or in other environments.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 128GB with S Pen - $479 | 20% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

