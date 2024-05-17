A Total War: Star Wars game is reportedly under development at The Creative Assembly

The Creative Assembly, the Sega-owned UK developer best known for its long-running Total War real-time strategy series, reportedly has three more games in that franchise under development. The unconfirmed rumors claim one of those games will be set in the Star Wars universe.

The report comes from DualShockers, using unnamed sources. The story has very little additional info on this alleged game. There's also no other info on the other two Total War games that are reportedly in the works.

If accurate, this game from The Creative Assembly would be the second official strategy-themed Star Wars game that's under development. The other game is being made by BitReactor, and will be published by Electronic Arts. The existence of the game was first announced in January 2022. In March 2024, the developer announced that it is still working on the game after EA announced layoffs and the cancelation of a Star Wars-themed first-person shooter at Respawn Entertainment.

The Creative Assembly's last game in the Total War series was Total War: Pharaoh, which was released in October 2023 for the PC. The game, set in ancient Egypt, has received mixed reviews on Steam since it launched. Earlier this month, the game's development team announced it was working on a major free content update that would include a major expansion of its campaign map and a number of new additions and improvements. There's no word on when this update will be released.

This news comes after a particularly rough period in time for The Creative Assembly. In September 2023, the studio's owner Sega canceled its hero-based, sci-fi zero-g extraction shooter Hyenas, which was first announced in June 2022. In March 2024, Sega announced The Creative Assembly was one of several of its UK studios to suffer major layoffs. At the time Sega said the team was working on "multiple projects in development with Total War and a new unannounced project."