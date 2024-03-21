Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible: Atom Eve are free on the Epic Games Store

It's Thursday, and that means the Epic Games Store is ready with a brand-new freebie offer. The latest promotion that has just gone live replaces the Deus Ex - Mankind Divided and The Bridge from last week and adds copies of Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve to claim.

Call of the Wild: The Angler is an open-world fishing title aimed at providing a relaxing gameplay session, letting players explore the outdoors and find quiet spots to reel in their catches. Playable in both single-player and cooperative multiplayer, this entry is made by the same team that developed The Hunter: Call of the Wild.

Here's how the developer describes the game:

Experience the freedom of fishing in a vast open world inspired by real-life locations. Travel through the varied and atmospheric environments by boat, off-road vehicle, or on foot, and discover hidden ponds, tranquil lakes, and local points of interest. Whatever you decide to do, every trip will have you coming back for more.

Meanwhile, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is an RPG visual novel mashup set in the world of the popular animated series of the same name. The title follows the superhero Atom Eve in a branching narrative, with turn-based combat being used during battles against villains.

The original story is described like this:

Become Atom Eve and take control of your own path as one of the most powerful superheroes in the Invincible universe! Unravel a mystery and balance the dangers and responsibilities of being a superhero with the relatable challenges of everyday life.

Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve are free to claim on the Epic Games Store until March 28, giving you seven days to add the free games to your Epic libraries permanently. As for next week, the wholesome metroidvania Islets is incoming as the next freebie on the same day.

Don't forget that the Epic Games Store's Spring Sale is still active, with its discounts slated to run until March 28. The store also recently announced it will end support for Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and 32-bit Windows 10 in June 2024; find more details about the change here.