Cat Quest is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

Just as the Cursed to Golf giveaway ends its run, the Epic Games Store has put up another indie title to take its place as part of the ongoing holiday freebie festivities. Cat Quest is the latest drop that's available, with 24 hours being offered to all PC gamers to grab a copy. While it's been a part of many bundles, this is the first time that the title has been offered for free.

Released in 2017, Cat Quest is an action RPG described as a "Diablo with cats", presenting a combat-filled world to explore. You take the role of a hero cat whose sister has been "catnapped" by the evil white cat Drakoth. The top-down RPG offers real-time combat, dungeons to dive, and equipment progression systems.

Here's how the developer The Gentlebros describes the world, Felingard, that Cat Quest is set in:

The world of Felingard is littered with interesting places and people! Discover a possessed town whose residents lust for obscene amounts of meat, assist the mages Mewlin and Meowgan in their search to break a magic seal, and locate someone's missing delivery of "House of Parchments" and "The Pouncing Dead". Exploration is one of the main scratching posts of Cat Quest, and with locations such as Bermewda's Triangle, the Furbidden Fields, and Pawt City to explore, it's time to get pawing!

A sequel to the title was released in 2019, while a third entry is also currently in development. The upcoming title is slated to launch in 2024 featuring 2.5D graphics.

When it's not on sale, Cat Quest usually costs $12.99 to purchase, but Epic Games is giving it away for free for the next 24 hours. This freebie is slated to end its run at 8 a.m. PT tomorrow, December 29. Another mystery game will take its place tomorrow, continuing the store's holiday festivities.

