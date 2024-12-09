Forza Motorsport Update 15 is out with Australia Tour, ray-traced global illumination, more

Turn 10 Studios has released Forza Motorsport Update 15 on Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam and the Microsoft Store). The latest feature drop takes you on an Australian Tour with a bunch of Aussie vehicles, the Bathurst racing track, new sounds for existing cars, ray-traced global illumination support on compatible hardware, and more.

Forza Motorsport Update 15 brings Bathurst back to the series, allowing gamers to race on this public road-made track with big elevation changes, off-camber corners, and narrow surfaces. In addition to Bathurst, developers added the Nordschleife and Nürburgring – Full Circuit to featured multiplayer, plus rolling start to several series like Forza GT2, GT3, Early LMP, P1, and more.

During the Australia Tour month, Forza Motorsport will offer you to drive Australia-made V8 supercars (2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X and 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore), traditional saloons (1991 Holden HSV Commodore Group A SV), classic Australian cars like the 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT, and Super UTES, like the 2014 HSV Limited Edition GEN-F GTS Maloo or 2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute.

Completing all four series in the Australian Tour in Carrer or 10 AUS Series races in multiplayer will grant you the 2013 Holden #10 Xbox Racing Team Commodore VF.

Turn 10 Studios also made some changes to Forza Race Regulations to reduce false-positive penalty assignments. It now considers tire wear when calculating off-track penalties and no longer disqualifies players for going off-track before or after the start/finish line.

If you have a graphics card with hardware-accelerated ray-tracing capabilities, you can now enable ray-traced global illumination in Forza Motorsport for more realistic indirect lighting and occlusion and overall better visuals. You can learn more about RTGI in Forza Motorsport here.

The update also includes reworked sound for the following cars:

1991 BMW M3

1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta

2013 Ferrari La Ferrari

2015 Ferrari F12 TDF

2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast

2015 McLaren P1 GTR

Here are some of the significant fixes implemented in Update 15:

Transitional black loading screens when switching camera types and cars on focus in both Spectate and Replay have been replaced by quick fades wherever possible, closer to the blink of an eye. Loading screens will only appear when changing streaming zones, such as jumping from one end of a long track to another. For PC players, this experience may vary based on system specs.

We have adjusted the impact of recent races on your Safety Rating to reduce severe rating fluctuations and to more accurately reflect your overall race history.

We have also increased the number of races used to calculate your Safety Rating. Previously, we increased the number of races from 10 to 20 and saw positive results. In this update, this number is further increasing from 20 to 50.

Updated Forza GT Division cars in Showroom to reflect their Divisions in Featured Multiplayer (Forza GT2, Forza GT3, Forza GT4, Forza AUS, and Forza T/A).

Fixed an issue where AI drivers were unaffected by a wet track during events with variable weather conditions.

Updated Drivatar AI to reduce erratic/unrealistic braking behaviors around players.

You can read the complete changelog here.

Forza Motorsport Update 15 is the last one in 2024. Update 16 will arrive in January 2025 as a "celebration of all things BMW" with new cars and events.