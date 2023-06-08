Google will allow you to call your friends using Android TV

Android TV 14 Beta 1 has unveiled an exciting new feature - phone call support. This addition allows users to receive incoming call notifications on their Android TV and answer those calls directly through supported apps.

The first beta of Android TV 14 also brings several other functionality updates, including HDR controls, power management features, and improved audio device management.

The inclusion of phone call support in Android TV 14 Beta 1 marks a significant advancement in the capabilities of smart TVs.

According to Mishaal Rahman, users will receive notifications for incoming calls on their Android TV screen, provided they are logged in to their profile. This allows the transition from watching their favorite shows to answering phone calls without switching devices.

In addition to traditional phone calls, Android TV's phone call support opens up new possibilities for video conferencing on the big screen. By leveraging supported apps, users can conduct video calls directly from their Android TV, enabling larger groups or families to gather around the TV for interactive conversations.

On the other hand, Apple recently announced its plans to bring FaceTime to tvOS 17 and the Apple TV 4K, indicating a growing trend in enabling televisions to serve as communication devices.

Beyond phone call support, Android TV 14 Beta 1 introduces several other noteworthy updates. The HDR controls allow users to force a specific HDR format or switch to SDR (Standard Dynamic Range). This empowers viewers to tailor their HDR experience based on personal preferences and the capabilities of their TV.

Moreover, the power management features include an energy mode toggle with various options, allowing users to optimize network usage and conserve power per their requirements. Additionally, Android TV 14 improves audio device management, enhancing the pairing process and compatibility with Bluetooth audio devices.

Source: Mishaal Rahman via Android Authority