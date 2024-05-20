HP OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra AI Copilot+ PCs announced with Snapdragon X Elite chips

HP is not only announcing its first two notebooks with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chips inside, but it also has a new branding for its PCs that it is revealing today with these two new products.

HP's press release says the new notebooks are the HP OmniBook X AI PC for its consumers and the HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC for business customers (Lenovo also announced a pair of similarly-aimed laptops). Both have the new Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite processors with neural processing chips, and both are considered to be under Microsoft's new Copilot+ PC branding.

HP says:

As the world’s thinnest next-gen AI PCs with 26 hours battery life, these devices take productivity and creativity to new heights with unprecedented style and mobility. Both PCs feature HP’s new AI Helix Logo, reflecting HP AI engineering that delivers optimized performance and security for AI today. The HP EliteBook Ultra adds an additional layer of durability for commercial customers in a blue finish with a smudge-resistant Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) coating.

The HP OmniBook X AI PC has a 14-inch 2,240 x 1,400 resolution screen. It will go on sale June 18 with 512MB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM for a starting price of $1,149.99. The HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC has the same-sized screen. It will go on sale on the same date and will start at $1,699.99, again with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

In a separate blog post, HP announced that all of its consumer laptops will have the Omni branding from now on, with OmniBook for laptops, OmniStudio for all-in-one desktops, and OmniDesk for traditional desktops. Gaming PCs will still have the HP Omen branding.

Business customers can find notebooks and laptops under the HP EliteBook name for higher-end devices and the HP ProBook for more affordable PCs.