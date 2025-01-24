iPhone's Dynamic Island might remain 'largely unchanged' in 2025, says analyst

It all began in 2017 when Apple started its long-term pursuit of claiming more screen real estate on the iPhone without changing its size. iPhone X was the first device to feature a notch and some extra screen space in the top-left and top-right corners of the display.

Fast forward to 2022, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 Pro with Dynamic Island - a pill-shaped camera cutout clubbed with a shape-shifting UI that people can use for various features. For instance, one of the many iOS 18 features is you can change the radius and focus of the flashlight using the Dynamic Island.

It's hoped that Apple will eventually get away with these notches and camera cutouts to achieve a full-screen iPhone hiding its Face ID tech behind the display. The Cupertino giant has even filed multiple patents over the years, hinting that a notch-less iPhone could be a reality.

The latest information from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the iPhone's notchless moment isn't coming anytime soon. According to a social media post by the analyst on X, Apple may not remove Dynamic Island from this year's iPhone 17 lineup and keep changes at a minimum.

預期2H25 iPhone 17系列的動態島大小幾乎沒什改變



I expect the Dynamic Island size to remain largely unchanged across the 2H25 iPhone 17 series — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 24, 2025

Given the limited number of iPhone models released yearly, Apple is usually not an early mover when pushing significant hardware changes to its devices. The world had already seen an Android smartphone with a notch before Apple did it; similar was the case with the pill-shaped camera cutout.

Apple made slow progress by reducing the notch size with subsequent iPhone launches. Speaking of which, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to arrive with a smaller and narrower Dynamic Island than its previous generation.

Dynamic Island is also a rumored feature of the unreleased iPhone SE 4 instead of the bathtub notch. Previous generations of iPhone SE featured a design and form factor similar to the iPhone 8.