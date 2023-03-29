Lenovo terminates its Legion gaming phones "as part of a wider business transformation"

Lenovo has confirmed that ﻿it has put an end to its Legion gaming phone business, as per a report by Android Authority. Previously, there had only been rumors about the tech giant's decision regarding Legion. These rumors were given rise to by a comment posted on social media last week by a purported employee of the company.

The comment said that Lenovo had decided to completely shut down its gaming phone business. Upon reaching out to the company regarding the claim, a spokesperson for Lenovo told Android Authority, that the claim was, indeed, true.

Talking about the decision, the spokesperson said:

Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation. As a leader in gaming devices and solutions, Lenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community.

Lenovo jumped on the gaming phone bandwagon under Legion along with other brand names like Razer with its Razer Phone, ASUS with its ROG Phone, nubia with its Red Magic, and Xiaomi with its Black Shark. Today, we see that Lenovo has given up on Legion after about three years.

As it appears, it really "just isn't worth the investment for Lenovo," as predicted earlier on Neowin. However, we still have to see what the future holds for the other big brands and the gaming phone industry, in general.