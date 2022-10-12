Windows 11 22H2 Moment 1 release date could be real close

Microsoft released Windows 11 22H2 build 22621.675 (KB5019509) to the Release Preview channel Insiders yesterday. The new build brought tabbed File Explorer, Taskbar overflow menu, and a few other new things to all Release Preview Channel Insiders. While we already know that these builds are building up to the Windows 11 2022 Moment 1 update, expected to release sometime soon, underlying evidence suggests that the build 22621.675 could actually be the Moment 1 update general availability (GA) release candidate itself.

Twitter user and Windows enthusiast PhantomOcean3 was doing what they do best, ie, exploring Windows, when they spotted something indicating that the new Release Preview channel build could be Moment 1.

The feature ID "39145991" that enables the Moment 1 features has apparently been set to 15 which implies it cannot be altered with software like ViveTool that is used to enable and disable hidden Windows features. Therefore the features will remain always enabled likely indicating that the build 22621.675 (KB5019509) could indeed be Moment 1.

This indicates that the Moment 1 update general release could be close and may even coincide with the Windows 10 22H2 GA which is also lurking somewhere nearby in the shadows if recent leaks are any indication. References of the future Moment 2 update have also begun surfacing, though it is not expected to hit the public before 2023.