Microsoft reportedly shows full-screen Windows 11 upgrade ads with two 'yes' buttons

It appears that Microsoft is getting more aggressive with Windows 11 promos. A Reddit user (the post is now removed) has published a photo of their Windows 10 computer with a full-screen Windows 11 ad offering to upgrade to the latest operating system. And in typical Microsoft fashion, available options are as head-scratching as it gets: two buttons, and both mean "I agree."

The ad tries to promote Windows 11 by claiming that the operating system "is now unlocked" for the customers, who can get it right now (the highlighted button) and schedule the installation for later (the second button). The only way to reject the offer is to click a small "Keep Windows 10" link on a white bar at the bottom of the screen (via Ghacks).

Needless to say, Windows 10 users are not happy with Microsoft trying to impose its operating system using tricky banners and optical illusions. Many users are likely to click the first highlighted button without reading the message (not to mention not finding the reject button) just to get to the desktop and do what they need with the computer.

Microsoft is clearly trying to speed up the Windows 11 rollout using "dark patterns" and misleading tricks. The report interestingly coincides with Microsoft ceasing Windows 10 sales, so more users might feel like they have no choice but to move to Windows 11 (which is incorrect). Luckily, Microsoft has yet to start automatic upgrades to Windows 11, so the chances of you getting the new operating system out of the blue are slim. However, it is safe to say that Microsoft will only increase the pressure on users in attempts to make Windows 11 more popular. According to the latest report from Statcounter, about 18% of all Windows users have upgraded to Windows 11.

Fortunately, there are many ways to prevent such banners from infecting your computer. One could give Microsoft a taste of its own medicine by disabling TPM to render the computer "incompatible" with Windows 11 (this potentially increases security risks, so proceed only if you are 100% sure turning off TPM will not break anything on your system). Also, paying attention and reading what your computer tries to say, regardless of how vague the descriptions are, dramatically reduces the chances of getting unplanned upgrades.