Microsoft restores previously broken storage firmware on Surface Book 3

Microsoft continues releasing new firmware for its Surface computers. After shipping Dynamic Refresh Rate support to Surface Laptop Studio owners, the company has pushed a fresh set of patches for the third-gen Surface Book 3.

The update does not contain many notable changes. Instead, it restores a previously broken Surface Storage driver that ruined Windows installations for some Surface Book 3 owners.

Important: You cannot uninstall firmware updates on Surface devices, so you should always check the list of known bugs before installing new firmware.

What is new in the May 2022 firmware update for the Surface Book 3?

The update addresses a critical security vulnerability and improves overall system stability.

The update restores the firmware and driver updates Microsoft released in February 2022 and had to revoke later due to a critical bug. Microsoft fixed the problem in the April 2022 firmware update, so the storage firmware is now available again.

Here is a list of new drivers in this release:

Windows Update Name Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 13.101.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 13.0.18898.2 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - System - 2120.100.0.1085 Intel Management Engine Interface - System Devices

You can install the May 2022 firmware updates on all variants of the Surface Book 3 that run Windows 10 20H2 (October 2020 Update) or newer. Microsoft says there are no known bugs in this release.

To get the update, navigate to Windows Update and check for available releases. Alternatively, you can visit the official Surface support website and download the latest firmware for the Surface Book 3 for manual installation.

Here are other Surface devices Microsoft updated this month: