Microsoft updates Surface Laptop 3 and Pro 9 with various improvements

Microsoft has released several new drivers for the third-generation Surface Laptop and its latest flagship tablet, the Surface Pro 9. The May 2023 firmware is now available for download on Intel-based configurations.

What is new in the Surface Laptop 3 May 2023 firmware update?

Enables support for new docking accessories

Improves Surface Dock 2 stability

Improves wireless stability and addresses security vulnerability

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth Intel - net - 22.190.0.4 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension Surface - System - 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Service - System devices Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension Surface- Firmware - 2.26.4.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Intel-based Surface Laptop 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Additional Steps If you no longer have a Wi-Fi connection:

Select Start > Power > Shutdown. After 10 seconds, turn your device back on by pressing and holding the power button until the logo screen appears, disappears, and appears, again (about 20 seconds). [Microsoft is] working to correct this issue with the next driver release. Known Issues No known issues in this update Device Supported Until July 30, 2024

What is new in the Surface Pro 9 May 2023 firmware update?

The update improves device stability

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.150.0.6 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth Intel - net - 22.150.3.1 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6E AX211 160MHz - Network adapters

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Intel-based Surface Pro 9 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues The update does not contain known issues Device Supported Until October 25, 2026

Interestingly, this is the first firmware update for the Intel-based Surface Pro 9 after the "Day 0" patches. Its ARM-based sibling is still in "no update" mode since October 2022.

The Intel-based Surface Pro 9 is currently on sale on Amazon with discounts of up to 13% on various configurations. Those wanting something more exotic or a 5G-capable Surface can get the Surface Pro 9 with the Microsoft SQ3 processor, also discounted on Amazon. If you plan to upgrade from the previous-gen models, check out our detailed Specs Appeal comparing the Surface Pro 9 with the Surface Pro 8 and 7.

As an Amazon Associate, when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.