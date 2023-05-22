Microsoft updates Surface Laptop 3 and Pro 9 with various improvements

Microsoft has released several new drivers for the third-generation Surface Laptop and its latest flagship tablet, the Surface Pro 9. The May 2023 firmware is now available for download on Intel-based configurations.
What is new in the Surface Laptop 3 May 2023 firmware update?
- Enables support for new docking accessories
- Improves Surface Dock 2 stability
- Improves wireless stability and addresses security vulnerability
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth
|Intel - net - 22.190.0.4
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
|Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
|Surface - System - 6.204.139.0
|Surface Integration Service - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0
|Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension
|Surface- Firmware - 2.26.4.0
|Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Intel-based Surface Laptop 3
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Additional Steps
|
If you no longer have a Wi-Fi connection:
Select Start > Power > Shutdown. After 10 seconds, turn your device back on by pressing and holding the power button until the logo screen appears, disappears, and appears, again (about 20 seconds).
[Microsoft is] working to correct this issue with the next driver release.
|Known Issues
|No known issues in this update
|Device Supported Until
|July 30, 2024
What is new in the Surface Pro 9 May 2023 firmware update?
- The update improves device stability
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.150.0.6
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth
|Intel - net - 22.150.3.1
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6E AX211 160MHz - Network adapters
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Intel-based Surface Pro 9
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain known issues
|Device Supported Until
|October 25, 2026
Interestingly, this is the first firmware update for the Intel-based Surface Pro 9 after the "Day 0" patches. Its ARM-based sibling is still in "no update" mode since October 2022.
The Intel-based Surface Pro 9 is currently on sale on Amazon with discounts of up to 13% on various configurations. Those wanting something more exotic or a 5G-capable Surface can get the Surface Pro 9 with the Microsoft SQ3 processor, also discounted on Amazon. If you plan to upgrade from the previous-gen models, check out our detailed Specs Appeal comparing the Surface Pro 9 with the Surface Pro 8 and 7.
As an Amazon Associate, when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement